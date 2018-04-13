Trump Says US could re-join TPP

Washington: President Donald Trump said Thursday the US could re-enter the Trans-Pacific Partnership if it could get a 'better' deal.
The decision would mark an abrupt about-face for a president who had campaigned against the deal and swiftly withdrew from it after taking office last year.
"Would only join TPP if the deal were substantially better than the deal offered to Pres. Obama," he wrote in a late night tweet. "We already have bilateral deals with six of the eleven nations in TPP, and are working to make a deal with the biggest of those nations, Japan, who has hit us hard on trade for years!"
The statement came after the White House announced earlier in the day that US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and top economic adviser Larry Kudlow were re-examining Washington's position.
Trump has frequently disparaged multilateral trade deals, calling the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement a 'disaster.'
The decision was welcomed by lawmakers from agricultural states.
But his most hawkish trade advisers, who now dominate his cabinet after high-level departures, have expressed a strong preference for negotiating bilateral agreements, which they say play to US advantages. (AFP)
(FJR)
Presiden Amerika Serikat (AS) Donald Trump telah menandatangani dokumen yang menyatakan pengunduran diri AS dari kesepakatan perda…
Kepala Ekonom Keuangan dan Pasar Modal CIMB Niaga Adrian Panggabean menilai keluarnya Amerika Serikat dari Trans Pacific Partnersh…
Pemerintah baru Amerika Serikat (AS) di bawah pemerintahan Presiden Donald Trump secara resmi menarik diri untuk keluar dari Trans…
Presiden Amerika Serikat (AS) Donald John Trump resmi menarik diri dari keanggotaan perjanjian perdagangan bebas di Trans Pacific …
Keputusan Amerika Serikat (AS) untuk mengakhiri perdagangan di Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) berdampak baik pada penguatan ekono…
Presiden Amerika Serikat (AS) Donald Trump secara resmi memutuskan untuk AS mengundurkan diri dari kesepakatan perdagangan bebas d…
Kebijakan proteksionis yang bakal diterapkan AS di era Presiden Donald Trump tidak memberikan efek yang signifikan pada ekonomi In…
Perdana Menteri Jepang Shinzo Abe mengaku yakin Presiden Amerika Serikat (AS) Donald Trump akan memahami nilai perdagangan bebas.
Pemerintahan Amerika Serikat (AS) baru di bawah Presiden Donald Trump memiliki strategi perdagangan dengan mulai melakukan penarik…
Jepang dan Uni Eropa mengadakan pembicaraan terakhir di minggu ini untuk mencoba mencapai kesepakatan mengenai perdagangan bebas p…
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
The Gulf crisis, which has seen Qatar isolated by Saudi Arabia and its allies, is not on the table at the upcoming meeting of Arab…
A campaign by Arab states to block Israel’s bid for a Security Council seat has gained support weeks ahead of a scheduled UN…
The world's chemical arms watchdog on Thursday confirmed Britain's findings on the identity of a nerve agent used on a for…
The Russian defence ministry said the Syrian regime flag was flying Thursday in the town of Douma, signalling that government forc…
The Kremlin said that a crisis communications link with the United States meant to avoid an accidental clash over Syria was being …
One person died and a dozen tourists were injured in a hot air balloon crash on South Korea's popular resort island of Jeju.
A fighter from the Palestinian group Hamas was killed Thursday by an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip.
An Algerian plane with around 100 army personnel on board crashed on Wednesday shortly after taking off from an airbase outside th…
Seven members of Myanmar's military have been sentenced to prison terms with hard labor for the killing of 10 Rohingya men las…
At least 21 people died Tuesday in an attempted breakout from a prison in northern Brazil.