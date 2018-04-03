Corruption Verdict on S. Korea's Park to be Televised Live

Seoul: The corruption verdict and sentencing of South Korea's former president Park Geun-hye will be televised live, Yonhap said Tuesday, in a case that could see her jailed for 30 years.
The 66-year-old Park, daughter of a former dictator, was ousted from power in March 2017 following months of street protests.
She has been in police custody for almost a year over a wide-ranging corruption scandal, which exposed shady links between big business and politics.
The Seoul Central District Court said it would allow the verdict and sentencing of Park, set for Friday afternoon, to be broadcast live on television due to high public interest, the Yonhap news agency reported.
Prosecutors have demanded a 30-year-jail sentence and a 118.5 billion won (USD110 million) fine for Park, saying she must take responsibility for the scandal as the former president.
Park is accused of colluding with her secret confidante and long-time friend Choi Soon-sil, who has been convicted and jailed, for taking tens of millions of dollars from conglomerates in return for policy favours.
It is unclear whether Park will attend court Friday as she has boycotted her hearings since the court extended her detention last October. (AFP)
(FJR)
Amerika Serikat (AS) mengerahkan jet tempur F-22 melintas di wilayah udara Korea Selatan (Korsel). Aksi itu dilakukan setelah Kore…
Kekurangan vitamin D meningkatkan risiko penyakit berbahaya yang dapat berakibat fatal.
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
Police in Bangladesh's southeast said they were investigating after a boat moored at a Thai island with dozens of Rohingya abo…
China on Monday imposed tariffs on 128 US imports worth USD3 billion, including fruits and pork.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiled, clapped and said he was 'deeply moved' by a rare performance by South Korean K-pop…
Malala Yousafzai's whereabouts in Pakistan were being kept a tightly-guarded secret Friday, one day after her emotional return…
Filipino zealots marked Good Friday with a bloody display of religious frenzy by having themselves nailed to crosses and whipping …
Russia on Thursday announced a mass expulsion of US diplomats and the closure of the US consulate in Saint Petersburg in retaliati…
Ecuador on Wednesday said it has stopped Julian Assange's ability to communicate to the outside world from its London embassy,…
The two Koreas on Thursday set a date for a rare inter-Korean summit, following a high-level meeting that was held days after the …
Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai returned to Pakistan on Thursday, officials said, in her first visit to her native country s…
A fire allegedly set during an attempted jailbreak from Venezuelan police holding cells killed 68 people.