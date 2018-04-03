Killing of Palestinians in Gaza Unlawful, Calculated: HRW

Gaza: No evidence that any Palestinians seriously threatened Israeli soldiers in Gaza protests, Human Rights Watch says
The Israeli army's killing of more than a dozen Palestinians who were demonstrating along the Gaza Strip's eastern border on Friday was unlawful and calculated, according to a new Human Rights Watch (HRW) report.
"The Israeli government presented no evidence that rock-throwing and other violence by some demonstrators seriously threatened Israeli soldiers across the border fence," the report, released on Tuesday, said.
Pointing out that senior Israeli officials had 'unlawfully' called for the use of live ammunition prior to and after the protests, HRW said "the high number of deaths and injuries was the foreseeable consequence of granting soldiers leeway to use lethal force outside of life-threatening situations in violation of international norms."
On Friday, the Israeli army killed 17 Palestinians in mass demonstrations calling for the right of return for Palestinian refugees to the homes and villages by from which they were driven out by Zionist armed groups in 1948. At least 1,500 others were wounded, while one other Palestinian succumbed to his wounds on Monday.
The death toll is expected to rise owing to the high number of injuries and the lack of medical supplies in the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli land, sea and air blockade for more than a decade.
Prior to the demonstrations, the Israeli army announced it had deployed more than 100 snipers with permission to fire.
Palestinian rights group Adalah said the Israeli army on Saturday "accidentally" took responsibility for the attacks on Palestinian protesters, before deleting a post from their official Twitter page.
"Yesterday we saw 30,000 people; we arrived prepared and with precise reinforcements. Nothing was carried out uncontrolled; everything was accurate and measured, and we know where every bullet landed," a screenshot of the post, shared by Adalah, read.
'No evidence of firearms'
Protesters in Gaza gathered in five different spots along the border, originally positioned about 700 metres away from a highly fortified fence marking the Gaza-Israel border.
Israeli forces responded with live fire, tear gas and rubber-coated steel bullets, according to the Palestinian ministry of health.
Multiple videos appear to show Palestinians being shot while not posing an immediate threat.
"Human Rights Watch could find no evidence of any protester using firearms or any IDF claim of threatened firearm use at the demonstrations," the report said.
The Israeli use of deadly force has drawn international outcry; the United Nations and right's groups have called for an independent investigation into the killings.
But the Israeli minister for security has said "there is no reason" for Israel to cooperate with an UN inquiry into army actions.
On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the army, saying his troops were successful "guarding the country's borders" and allowing "Israeli citizens to celebrate the [Passover] holiday peacefully".
The protests were planned on the 42nd commemoration of Land Day, which took place on March 30, 1976, when six unarmed Palestinian citizens of Israel were killed by Israeli forces during protests against the Israeli government's decision to expropriate massive tracts of Palestinian-owned land.
Eric Goldstein, the deputy Middle East director at HRW, said: "Praising the army’s handling of the March 30 events and saying there shall be no inquiry into how Israeli soldiers gunned down 14 protesters across a fence says much about how cheaply Israeli authorities view the lives of Palestinians in Gaza."
(FJR)
FM Retno also stated that Palestine issue is the interest of all countries in the world.
Leaders and top officials of the world islamic nations gathered in Turkey to try and forge a united stance against US President Do…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi visit Brussels to gather EU's support for Palestine
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned that there could be no peace or stability in the Middle East until Jerusalem is recogni…
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday urged the world to recognise occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of P…
Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, held a bilateral meeting with her Palestinian counterpart, Riyad Al-Maliki,…
The members of OIC should take advantage of this meeting not only to unite their rejection of the US policy, but more importantly …
Retno will discuss the issue of Jerusalem and convey the full support of Indonesia to Palestine.
Guterres said that Trump's decision might hinder US drive for an Israeli-Palestinian peace accord.
Tens of thousands of people have protested in Muslim and Arab countries, including Jordan, Turkey, Pakistan and Malaysia.
Kekurangan vitamin D meningkatkan risiko penyakit berbahaya yang dapat berakibat fatal.
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
The outburst triggered by images of a "caravan" of hundreds of Central American migrants headed toward the US border.
Boko Haram killed at least 20 people and wounded scores of others in coordinated attacks on a military camp and villages in Nigeri…
The corruption verdict and sentencing of South Korea's former president Park Geun-hye will be televised live.
Police in Bangladesh's southeast said they were investigating after a boat moored at a Thai island with dozens of Rohingya abo…
China on Monday imposed tariffs on 128 US imports worth USD3 billion, including fruits and pork.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiled, clapped and said he was 'deeply moved' by a rare performance by South Korean K-pop…
Malala Yousafzai's whereabouts in Pakistan were being kept a tightly-guarded secret Friday, one day after her emotional return…
Filipino zealots marked Good Friday with a bloody display of religious frenzy by having themselves nailed to crosses and whipping …
Russia on Thursday announced a mass expulsion of US diplomats and the closure of the US consulate in Saint Petersburg in retaliati…
Ecuador on Wednesday said it has stopped Julian Assange's ability to communicate to the outside world from its London embassy,…