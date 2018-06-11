French Farmers Block Refineries over Palm Oil Imports

Paris: Dozens of French farmers blocked access to 13 refineries across the country on Monday to protest plans to import palm oil for use in biofuels, a move they denounce as unfair competition which jeopardises their livelihood.
Energy giant Total wants to import up to 300,000 tons a year of palm oil, which environmental advocates say has caused massive deforestation chiefly in southeast Asia.
Beaten in the last two elections and ousted as head of his Socialist party before making a spectacular comeback, Pedro Sanchez'…
Ratings agency S&P on Friday downgraded German giant Deutsche Bank's long-term credit rating from A- to BBB+, a day after …
Russia on Tuesday rejected calls at the United Nations to accept responsibility for the downing of Flight MH17 over Ukraine after …
Italy's caretaker prime minister is expected to unveil his cabinet line up Wednesday in a bid to end the chaos that has raised…
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
Menurut American Diabetes Association, penyandang diabetes dianjurkan mengonsumsi minuman nol …
Donald Trump's spectacular bust-up with America's closest allies at the G7 raises the already high political stakes for Tu…
Malaysia's newly-elected prime minister called Monday for the Trans-Pacific Partnership to be "renegotiated," and urged protec…
North Korean and US negotiators met in Singapore Monday for final preparations on the eve of an unprecedented summit between Kim J…
When the water truck finally chugged into the Delhi slum, there was a stampede. It is a scene repeated daily across India as tempe…
Austria said Friday it could expel up to 60 Turkish-funded imams and their families and shut down seven mosques as part of a crack…
Chinese President Xi Jinping treated Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to a state visit on Friday as the neighbouring giants forg…
Australian special forces have been accused of committing war crimes in Afghanistan in a secret defence report leaked Friday that …
Jordan's new prime minister on Thursday announced a controversial IMF-backed income tax bill will be withdrawn, after it spark…
Seoul is in three-way talks with Pyongyang and Washington for an early agreement on formally ending the decades-old Korean War, it…