North Korea Still Building at Nuclear Site: Monitor

Seoul: North Korea is carrying out rapid improvements to its nuclear research facility, a monitor said on Wednesday, despite declaring a commitment to denuclearisation of the peninsula at the Singapore summit.
The nuclear-armed North's leader Kim Jong Un promised to "work toward" the goal at a landmark summit in the city-state earlier this month with US President Donald Trump.
A South Korean court has outlawed the killing of dogs for meat, in a landmark ruling that animal rights activists said Thursday co…
European companies complain they still face a tough business climate in China despite Beijing's pledges of openness, with abou…
Kim Jong Un declared North Korea's unstinting "friendship, unity and cooperation" with Beijing during his third visi…
Flea market app Mercari soared Tuesday as it debuted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a major success for a rare Japanese "unicor…
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
US judge has ordered that migrant families separated at the border with Mexico under President Donald Trump's "zero toler…
A vast trove of items seized in raids on properties linked to Malaysia's scandal-mired former leader, including cash, jeweller…
Myanmar's military chief and other top brass have been accused by Amnesty International of crimes against humanity for oversee…
The contingent is the first female team to be sent on a foreign mission by the country.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte faced growing outrage on Tuesday in his largely Catholic nation after calling God "stupi…
For many of the thousands of joyful women packed into Tehran's largest football stadium, their first ever chance to watch a ga…
Japan has reaffirmed its commitment to support the ASEAN's centrality in the Indo-Pacific region.
North and South Korea held talks Tuesday on connecting the railways that run across their border, a physical link that would trans…
Tokyo stocks opened flat on Monday with worries over a US-China trade war partly offset by optimism about the US economy.