Indonesia Urges International Protection for Al-Aqsa

JCI Drops 10 Points in First Session

Sonya Michaella    •    28 Juli 2017 14:37 WIB
middle east
En World (En)
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir (Photo: MTVN/Sonya)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will attend the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) emergency meeting in Istanbul, Turkey on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

The emergency meeting will discuss the Israeli escalation in Jerusalem. It will address the Israeli illegal measures against Al-Aqsa Holy Mosque.

"We must maintain the the status quo in the Al-Aqsa Holy Mosque," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir said during a press briefing on Friday.

The Israeli government installed monitoring cameras around the mosque  compound. It prohibited young Palestinians from entering the mosque compound.

"Indonesia will underline the importance of the international protection," the Foreign Ministry official said.


(WAH)

