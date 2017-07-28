Indonesia Urges International Protection for Al-Aqsa

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will attend the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) emergency meeting in Istanbul, Turkey on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.



The emergency meeting will discuss the Israeli escalation in Jerusalem. It will address the Israeli illegal measures against Al-Aqsa Holy Mosque.

"We must maintain the the status quo in the Al-Aqsa Holy Mosque," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir said during a press briefing on Friday.The Israeli government installed monitoring cameras around the mosque compound. It prohibited young Palestinians from entering the mosque compound."Indonesia will underline the importance of the international protection," the Foreign Ministry official said.