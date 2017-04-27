Syria Accuses Israel of Strike Near Damascus Airport

Metrotvnews.com, Damascus: Syria accused Israel of triggering a huge explosion near Damascus airport on Thursday by firing several missiles at a military position.
Israel has carried out multiple air strikes in Syria since the country's civil war erupted in 2011, most of which it has said targeted arms convoys or warehouses of its Lebanese arch-foe Hezbollah, which is a close ally of the Syrian regime.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said a suspected chemical weapons attack was a "fabrication" to justify a US military s…
Russia on Wednesday vetoed a UN resolution demanding the Syrian government cooperate with an investigation of a suspected chemical…
President Bashar al-Assad should not be part of Syria's future, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday, as G7 allies…
Turkey said on Tuesday that tests proved the deadly nerve agent sarin was used in a suspected chemical attack in northwestern Syri…
A rocket fired from Egypt's Sinai crashed into Israel Monday, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, as aut…
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced a three-month state of emergency following twin church bombings by the Islamic S…
The Indonesian government has urged all parties to use peaceful means to resolve Syrian conflict.
President Donald Trump ordered a massive military strike on a Syrian air base on Thursday in retaliation for a "barbaric"…
The tomb where Jesus is believed to have been buried is being unveiled again following nine months of restoration work that will b…
Amnesty International on Thursday accused the Saudi-led Arab coalition battling rebels in Yemen of using banned cluster munitions …
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
Penuaan bisa terjadi lebih cepat akibat faktor gaya hidup tidak sehat.
The Philippines has asked South Korea to donate a decommissioned warship to Manila, the defence department said Thursday, to help …
The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Foreign minister Retno Marsudi will visit the United States next week.
The Foreign Ministry is still investigating reports about three dead Indonesian militants in the southern Philippines.
China has launched its first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier, state media said Wednesday, as the country seeks to…
Brazilian military police in front of Congress hurled tear gas at thousands of indigenous protesters.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir announced Monday that President Joko Widodo will visit the Philippines this week.
Thousands of Australians and New Zealanders, many braving heavy rain, turned out Tuesday to mark the Gallipoli landing and to pay …
Support for Scottish independence has plummeted ahead of a snap election designed to embolden the British government for forthcomi…
Pro-European Emmanuel Macron is set to face far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in France's presidential run-off, results showed…
French voters flocked to the polls under heavy security Sunday in the first round of a highly unpredictable presidential election …