FM Retno Meets with Her Saudi Counterpart

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Saudi counterpart Abed al-Jubeir held a bilateral meeting at the Pancasila Building in Jakarta on Tuesday.



According to Al-Jubeir, the Saudi government will complete its investigation into the death of Jamal Khashoggi. The Saudi government has arrested 15 Saudi citizens in the past few days.

"Saudi Arabia will complete its investigation into the case. The government has sent a team to Istanbul," the Saudi top diplomat told reporters during a joint press statement.Al-Jubeir started his two-day visit to Indonesia on Monday. He paid a courtesy call on President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on the first day."Indonesia and Saudi Arabia will focus on issues related to the protection of Indonesian citizens and migrant workers. The two foreign ministries may discuss about Indonesian citizes who are still facing death penalty in Saudi Arabia," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir told a press briefing last week.It is Al-Jubeir's second visit to the archipelagic nation. Saudi Arabia is Indonesia's largest trade partner in the Middle East region.(WAH)