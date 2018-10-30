Saudi Arabia Executes Indonesian Migrant Worker

Jakarta: Migrant CARE has announced that the Saudi Arabian government recently executed an Indonesian citizen named Tuty Tursilawaty.



"On October 29, 2018, Saudi Arabia executed an Indonesian migrant worker named Tuty Tursilawaty. According to the Foreign Ministry, the Indonesian embassy in Saudi Arabia didn't receive any notification," said the non-governmental organization in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

"We strongly condemn the execution. We urge the Indonesian government to take strong diplomatic measures against Saudi Arabia that continues to ignore human rights and the international practice of diplomacy," it said.Tuty arrived in Saudi Arabia in September 2009. She worked as a domestic worker in the city of Taif.In 2010, the West Java resident was found guilty of murdering her employer. According to her testimony, she suffered sexual abuse from her employer.(WAH)