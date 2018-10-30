En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Saudi Arabia Executes Indonesian Migrant Worker

Marcheilla Ariesta    •    30 Oktober 2018 15:59 WIB
diplomacy (en)
En World (En)
Saudi Arabia Executes Indonesian Migrant Worker
Illustration (Photo:Medcom,id)

Jakarta: Migrant CARE has announced that the Saudi Arabian government recently executed an Indonesian citizen named Tuty Tursilawaty.

"On October 29, 2018, Saudi Arabia executed an Indonesian migrant worker named Tuty Tursilawaty. According to the Foreign Ministry, the Indonesian embassy in Saudi Arabia didn't receive any notification," said the non-governmental organization in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

Baca juga
"We strongly condemn the execution. We urge the Indonesian government to take strong diplomatic measures against Saudi Arabia that continues to ignore human rights and the international practice of diplomacy," it said.

Tuty arrived in Saudi Arabia in September 2009. She worked as a domestic worker in the city of Taif.

In 2010, the West Java resident was found guilty of murdering her employer. According to her testimony, she suffered sexual abuse from her employer.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.0453 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv