Retno, Philippine FM Hold Bilateral Meeting in Jakarta

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi held a bilateral meeting with her Philippine counterpart Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday.



The bilateral meeting took place at the Pancasila Building in Central Jakarta. It discussed various bilateral issues between the two countries.

"He appreciated recent education cooperation in southern Philippines. He called for stronger economic cooperation in the region," said the Indonesian top diplomat.The two ministers also agreed to promote Indo-Pacific concept to other ASEAN countries. The two countries are ready to provide constructive inputs at a wide range of regional and multilateral events."He is ready to support the concept. He is also committed to enrich the concept," she added.(WAH)