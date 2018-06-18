Three Dead as Strong Quake Shakes Japan's Osaka

Tokyo: A powerful quake rocked Japan's second city of Osaka on Monday, killing three people including a nine-year-old girl and injuring scores of others, according to an official tally.
Television images showed buildings swaying and burst pipes spewing water after the quake, which struck at the height of rush hour in the city of around two million people.
Here is a look back at the diplomatic rollercoaster that took President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un from rhetor…
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un hailed their historic summit Tuesday as a breakthrough in relations between Cold War foes, but the ag…
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shared warm words and a historic handshake Tuesday as they held an unprecedented summit to tackle a t…
North Korean and US negotiators met in Singapore Monday for final preparations on the eve of an unprecedented summit between Kim J…
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
Hardliners of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc are poised Monday to give the German leader an ultimatum to tighten…
The World Cup kicks off in Russia Thursday as the host nation take on Saudi Arabia in front of 80,000 people in Moscow after…
The World Cup kicks off in Russia on Thursday as years of preparations dogged by diplomatic scandals give way to a month-long feas…
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said he had been freed on Thursday, the same day the World Cup was due to begin in the co…
Most South Korean newspapers reacted with cautious optimism Wednesday to the historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un…
Turkey's Kurds are set to play a critical role in determining the outcome of election this month, with their votes coveted not…
Russia has deployed air defence systems and stringent fan background checks in a sweeping security operation to counter the twin t…
