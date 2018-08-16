En
Marcheilla Ariesta    •    16 Agustus 2018 15:13 WIB
southeast asia (en)
En World (En)
Malaysian Court to Resume Siti Aisyah's Trial
Siti Aisyah (Photo:AFP)

Jakarta: A Malaysian judge on Thursday ruled the murder trial of Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong in the assasination of Kim Jong-nam will resume with the defense phase.

"The judge believe there is enough evidence to resume the trial," Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia Rusdi Kirana said.

"We will use all of our resources to accompany Siti Aisyah," the influential businessman added.

The two women are accused of killing the North Korean leader's estranged half-brother by smearing the toxic nerve agent VX on his face at Kuala Lumpur Internatioal Airport (KLIA) last year.

The two women have pleaded not guilty for orchestrating the killing. The pair could face death penalty if found guilty.

Both women were charged along with four North Korean suspects who are still at large. Their lawyers argued that the four North Korean agents are the real culprits.

According to their lawyers, the two women did not know that they were poisoning the victim. At the time, the pair tought they were playing a televised prank.



