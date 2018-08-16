Malaysian Court to Resume Siti Aisyah's Trial

Jakarta: A Malaysian judge on Thursday ruled the murder trial of Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong in the assasination of Kim Jong-nam will resume with the defense phase.
"The judge believe there is enough evidence to resume the trial," Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia Rusdi Kirana said.
Thailand's navy pulled 12 bodies from waters off the coast of the holiday island of Phuket on Friday after a tourist boat went…
A former Thai military diver has drowned while helping in the operation to rescue 12 boys and their football coach trapped inside …
Australia and the Philippines apologised Thursday for bringing basketball into "disrepute" with a massive on-court melee…
Thai rescuers on Thursday said they may be prodded into a complex extraction of 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded ca…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Stamina menjadi menurun dan badan mudah sakit jika Anda bekerja ekstra keras dan kurang tidur.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday received the credentials from eight ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentia…
Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received Myanmar's Union Minister for the Ministry of the Office of the Union G…
The ASEAN Secretariat commemorated the 51st anniversary of ASEAN at the ASEAN headquarters, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Wedne…
A number of countries have offered aid to the victims of the earthquake that left dozens of people dead in the Island of Lomb…
ASEAN member countries are committed to support the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commision on Human Rights (AICHR) which is designed to…
The Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah (KJRI Jeddah) has instructed Indonesian Hajj pilgrims to follow all regulations.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi today promoted the 2018 Asian Games on the sidelines of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeti…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will travel to Vietnam in September 2018, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Thursday.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has encouraged other ASEAN member countries to develop the Indo-Pacific concept.