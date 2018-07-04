Ex-Malaysian PM Najib Charged with Corruption

Kuala Lumpur: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was charged with corruption on Wednesday for allegedly accepting millions of dollars in bribe money, in a stunning fall from grace just months after his shock election defeat.
Najib, the first ex-premier in Malaysia to appear in front of a judge, is accused of pocketing 42 million ringgit ($10.4 million), and three counts of criminal breach of trust.
