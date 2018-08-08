51st Anniversary of ASEAN Commemorated

Jakarta: The ASEAN Secretariat commemorated the 51st anniversary of ASEAN at the ASEAN headquarters, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.



"ASEAN should promote better connectivities between its member countries. It also should maintain peace, centrality and prosperity in the region," ASEAN secretary general Lim jock Hoi said.

"We should strengthen the centrality of the community. We also should improve ties between our people," he added.The event was attended by Indonesian high-ranking officials including Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Land and Spatial Planning Minister Sofyan Djalil and Indonesian Ambassador to ASEAN Ade Padma Sarwono. It was also attended by representatives from other ASEAN member countries.Indonesia currently is building a new head office for the regional organization. It is planning to inaugurate the new building next year."The new building hopefully could improve the performance of ASEAN in the future," he added.(WAH)