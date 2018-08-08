En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

51st Anniversary of ASEAN Commemorated

Sonya Michaella    •    08 Agustus 2018 14:08 WIB
diplomacy (en)
En World (En)
51st Anniversary of ASEAN Commemorated
ASEAN secretary general Lim Jock Hoi (Photo:Medcom/Sonya)

Jakarta: The ASEAN Secretariat commemorated the 51st anniversary of ASEAN at the ASEAN headquarters, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

"ASEAN should promote better connectivities between its member countries. It also should maintain peace, centrality and prosperity in the region," ASEAN secretary general Lim jock Hoi said.

Baca juga
"We should strengthen the centrality of the community. We also should improve ties between our people," he added.

The event was attended by Indonesian high-ranking officials including Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Land and Spatial Planning Minister Sofyan Djalil and Indonesian Ambassador to ASEAN Ade Padma Sarwono. It was also attended by representatives from other ASEAN member countries. 

Indonesia currently is building a new head office for the regional organization. It is planning to inaugurate the new building next year.

"The new building hopefully could improve the performance of ASEAN in the future," he added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.0395 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv