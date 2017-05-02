En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Iran to Keep Up Military Support for Syria Regime: Commander

   •    02 Mei 2017 18:17 WIB
middle east
En World (En)
Iran to Keep Up Military Support for Syria Regime: Commander
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Tehran: Iran will maintain its support for the Syrian government despite the deaths of hundreds of its advisers and volunteers in the six-year civil war, a commander said in comments published Tuesday.

Shiite Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah are the Syrian regime's most important military supporters after Russia in its battle against mainly Sunni rebels.

Baca juga
"We will send advisers in all fields and offer all help at our disposal so the resistance front doesn't break," the ground forces commander of the elite Revolutionary Guards, General Mohammad Pakpour, told the Fars news agency.

"They are present there now and we will deploy more as long as there is a need for advisory support."

Pakpour said that advisers from the Guards' ground forces, including the Saberin Special Forces Unit, were working alongside those from the Guards' Quds Force foreign operations arm.

Syrian chief of staff General Ali Abdullah Ayoub was in Tehran for talks on Tuesday.

In his meeting with Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan, Ayoub said Syria was "indebted to Iran's support," the Guards' SepahNews website reported.

Dehghan said: "The nations of Iran and Syria are fighting on the same front to remove the lethal threat of terrorism and restore peace and security to the region."

As well as advisers, Iran has sent thousands of "volunteer" fighters recruited among its own nationals as well as the Shiite communities in neighbouring Afghanistan and Pakistan. 

It also has military advisers and trainers deployed in Iraq.

As of early March, at least 2,100 fighters sent from Iran had been killed in Iraq and Syria, according to Iranian officials. (AFP)



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.0809 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv