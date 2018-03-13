Trump Fires Top Diplomat Tillerson, Names Pompeo Successor

Washington: Donald Trump Tuesday sacked his top diplomat Rex Tillerson and named current CIA chief Mike Pompeo to succeed him, ending a rocky tenure by the Texas oilman who had been sidelined on the world stage by the mercurial president.
The outgoing secretary of state, who returned before dawn from a trip to Africa, did not speak to the president before his sacking was announced and was unaware of the reason for his sudden downfall, according to a top aide.
President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled an ambitious proposal to renew American infrastructure as part of a budget that calls fo…
The US Congress passed a crucial federal spending bill Friday after hours of delay, sending the measure for President Donald Trump…
The US government slid into its second shutdown in three weeks early Friday after a senator in President Donald Trump's own Re…
Trump has made transforming the way the US does trade with the world one of his biggest policy priorities.…
US President Donald Trump has asked for a large-scale military parade, the White House said Tuesday, an unconventional move that w…
The Philadelphia Eagles scored an upset 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots to win their first ever Super Bowl here Sunday…
The FBI warned Wednesday it has "grave concerns" over the accuracy of a secret Congressional memo that could depict the …
North Korea has denounced US President Donald Trump's administration as a "gross violator of human rights", its stat…
President Donald Trump made a pitch for national unity and strong borders in his maiden State of the Union address Tuesday, callin…
The European Union trades with America "very unfairly", President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Sunday, warnin…
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
Turkey said Tuesday its army and allied rebels had surrounded the Kurdish city of Afrin in northern Syria, raising the prospect of…
An explosion targeted Palestinian prime minister Rami Hamdallah's convoy as he arrived in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday for a rare…
Elements of the Taliban are open to talks with the Afghan government, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Tuesday as he arrived i…
The House Intelligence Committee's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election has found no evidence of c…
Pressure mounted Tuesday on Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over a ballooning cronyism and cover-up scandal, as a new poll s…
As first vice-president, the tall 57-year-old appears to be the man apointed to take over the government from Raul Castro.
South Korea's national security adviser on Monday thanked China for its "active support" in the diplomatic process t…
Myanmar is building security installations on top of razed Rohingya villages, Amnesty International said Monday, casting doubt on …
Indonesian Foreign Minster Retno Marsudi landed in Moscow, Russia on Monday, March 12, 2018.
Buddhism may be touted in the West as an inherently peaceful philosophy, but a surge in violent rhetoric from small but increasing…