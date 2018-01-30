Kenyan Opposition Leader Odinga Sworn in As 'People's President'

Nairobi: Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga held a mock inauguration Tuesday in front of thousands of supporters, as the government sparked outrage by shutting down key media broadcasters covering the event.
Authorities have repeatedly warned that such an inauguration was treasonous and that Odinga could face arrest.
Zimbabwe's ruling party is to launch impeachment proceedings Tuesday against President Robert Mugabe, in the latest bid to ous…
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, the world's oldest head of state, refused to resign during a crunch meeting Thursday with …
Zimbabweans were weighing an uncertain future without President Robert Mugabe Thursday after the army took power and placed the …
Tahun 2017, penjualan sepeda motor Kawasaki Ninja 250 versi standar dan versi ABS mencapai 7.572 uni…
Setiba di rumah, Anda tentu berharap bisa merasakan kesejukan, sehingga istirahat menjadi lebih berk…
Separatists in war-ravaged Yemen have surrounded the presidential palace in the government's de facto capital Aden, moving clo…
The Taliban and the Islamic State group are creating a perfect storm of carnage in Kabul, adapting to ramped up security in the wa…
With chili-flavoured "lava ice cream" in demand and awestruck tourists packing onto viewing decks, the erupting Mayon vo…
Gunmen and suicide bombers launched a pre-dawn attack claimed by the Islamic State group on a military compound in Kabul Monday, k…
The disturbing drawings of homes engulfed in flames, and stickmen hanging from trees that are produced by Rohingya children in Ban…
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday threatened to expand Turkey's offensive against the Afrin region in Syria to other ci…
A huge fire tore through a South Korean hospital Friday killing at least 41 people, the government said, in the country's wors…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo strongly believes ASEAN and India can be the main growth engines in the Indo-Pacific regi…
Spain said Thursday it plans to challenge in court Carles Puigdemont's attempt to make a comeback as Catalan leader as he is w…
The UN will make a fresh push from Thursday to jump-start Syrian peace talks, as violence continues to rage in a seven-year-old wa…