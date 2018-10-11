Jokowi, Singapore PM Meet in Bali

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Bali on Thursday.



"We just held an annual leaders retreat. We agreed to focus on economic cooperation," the former Jakarta governor said.

"After the earthquake in Palu and Donggala, Singapore was the first country to offer assistance. On behalf of the people and the Government of Indonesia, I conveyed my appreciation and thanks," the PDI Perjuangan politician added.President Jokowi is slated to kick off the Plenary of the Annual Meetings today. He is also scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings in next few days.The government is optimistic that the event can promote Indonesia on the international stage. It also believes the presence of foreign guests can give positive impacts to Bali and other regions.(WAH)