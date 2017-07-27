En
Burger

Most Popular

Police to Secure 287 Rally

Police to Secure 287 Rally

Indonesia Has Entered Low Inflation Era: Jokowi

Indonesia Has Entered Low Inflation Era: Jokowi

Prabowo to Meet SBY Today

Prabowo to Meet SBY Today

JCI Rises 19 Points in Morning Session

JCI Rises 19 Points in Morning Session

House Passes 2017 State Budget Amendment

House Passes 2017 State Budget Amendment

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

VP Kalla Receives Japanese Envoy, Disccusses Maritime Cooperation

M Rodhi Aulia    •    27 Juli 2017 18:45 WIB
maritime
En World (En)
VP Kalla Receives Japanese Envoy, Disccusses Maritime Cooperation
Vice President Jusuf Kalla (Photo: MTVN/Dheri Agriesta)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla received the Japanese government envoy Toshimitsu Motegi in Central Jakarta on Thursday afternoon.

They discussed about a number of bilateral issues. They addressed the Indonesia-Japan Bilateral Maritime Forum.

Baca juga
"The Indonesian government wants to improve inter-island connections," Kalla said.

"The Japanese government wants to increase maritime collaborations," he added.

Moreover, they talked about various regional issues. They highlighted the Korean Peninsula conflict.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.0425 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv