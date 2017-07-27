VP Kalla Receives Japanese Envoy, Disccusses Maritime Cooperation

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla received the Japanese government envoy Toshimitsu Motegi in Central Jakarta on Thursday afternoon.
They discussed about a number of bilateral issues. They addressed the Indonesia-Japan Bilateral Maritime Forum.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi conducted a meeting with Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman in Kuala Lumpur today.
A Russian warship visits Indonesia to strengthen military relations between the two countries.
The Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs opened the Indonesia Marine Plastic Debris Summit in Jakarta on Wednesday (11/2).
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has opened the 12th Heads of Asian Coast Guard Agencies Meeting…
President Joko Widodo officially opened the 2nd International Symposium on Fisheries Crime at Gedung Agung in Yogyakarta on Monday…
Indonesia as the largest archipelagic country in the world has a great maritime potential.
Philippine President Duterte reiterated his commitment to fight Abu Sayyaf militant group at the Filipino community Meeting in Jak…
The Indonesian government has officially handed over the two former hostages Muhammad Sofyan and Ismail to their families.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said two Indonesian hostage survivors are still in the Philippines. They are currently in Manila.
Indonesia believes Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES) is important instrument to maintain stability in the South China Se…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received her Laotian counterpart Saleumxayy Kommasith at her office this afternoon.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will join the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) emergency meeting in Istanbul, T…
Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue in Central Jakarta on Friday aftern…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will receive New Zealand Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee in Manado in the near fut…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will welcome Laotian Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Jakarta next week.
The Indonesian Ambassador to Japan Arifin Yusuf has confirmed the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo is still investigating the disappear…
The government has urged Malaysian authorities to deport Indonesian illegal migrants workers as quickly as possible.
The House of Representatives will host the 9th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Caucus next week.
One man was killed and 10 others injured in Singapore Friday when a partially-built elevated highway they were working on collapse…
France rolled out the red carpet to welcome Donald Trump on Thursday on a presidential visit laden with military pomp that the Whi…