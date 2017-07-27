VP Kalla Receives Japanese Envoy, Disccusses Maritime Cooperation

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla received the Japanese government envoy Toshimitsu Motegi in Central Jakarta on Thursday afternoon.



They discussed about a number of bilateral issues. They addressed the Indonesia-Japan Bilateral Maritime Forum.

"The Indonesian government wants to improve inter-island connections," Kalla said."The Japanese government wants to increase maritime collaborations," he added.Moreover, they talked about various regional issues. They highlighted the Korean Peninsula conflict.(WAH)