Indonesia, NZ to Discuss Energy Cooperation Opportunities

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will receive New Zealand Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee in Manado in the near future.
The two ministers will discuss about a number of issues. They will address current security problems.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has departed to Boracay, Philippines to attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting Retre…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will meet Bangladesh Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali on Tuesday, December 20, 2016.
ASEAN foreign ministers attended a retreat in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday, December 19, 2016.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will join a regional informal meeting in Myanmar.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with Advisory Commission on Rakhine State chairman Kofi Annan in Myanmar.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi visited Naypyidaw to meet with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Tuesday (12/6) evening.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will meet with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi to discuss the latest situation…
Indonesia will initiate an informal meeting between ASEAN countries to discuss the situation in Myanmar.
The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi canceled her visit to Indonesia.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Indonesia will always monitor the condition of Rohingya people in Myanmar.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will welcome Laotian Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Jakarta next week.
The Indonesian Ambassador to Japan Arifin Yusuf has confirmed the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo is still investigating the disappear…
The government has urged Malaysian authorities to deport Indonesian illegal migrants workers as quickly as possible.
The House of Representatives will host the 9th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Caucus next week.
