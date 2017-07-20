En
Indonesia, NZ to Discuss Energy Cooperation Opportunities

Sonya Michaella    •    20 Juli 2017 19:13 WIB
ministry of foreign affairs
En World (En)
Indonesia, NZ to Discuss Energy Cooperation Opportunities
Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir (Photo:MTVN/Sonya Michaella)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will receive New Zealand Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee in Manado in the near future.

The two ministers will discuss about a number of issues. They will address current security problems.

"They will discuss the ISIS threat in the region," Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arrmanatha Nasir said in Jakarta on Thursday.

The two ministers will talk about a wide range of collaborations. They will highlight energy investments.

"We will manage geothermal sector in Indonesia," he said.

The two ministers will meet on the sidelines of an international forum on counterterrorism cooperation in the end of the month.


(WAH)

