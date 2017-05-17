Australia Police Mull Abuse Charges Against Pope Aide

Metrotvnews.com, Sydney: Australian police were Wednesday deciding whether to charge Vatican finance chief George Pell over historic sex abuse allegations after receiving final advice from prosecutors.
Cardinal Pell, Australia's most senior Catholic cleric, was interviewed in Rome by Australian detectives last October over the assault claims, which he has strenuously denied.
New Zealand's economic growth halved in the final quarter of 2016, official data showed Thursday, with experts saying the slow…
Australia endured a summer of record-breaking extremes, scientists said Wednesday, with climate change tipped to increase the freq…
Aboriginal children are 24 times more likely to be detained than non-indigenous Australian children, Amnesty International said We…
A wildfire destroyed at least 11 homes and forced hundreds of terrified residents to evacuate in the New Zealand city of Christchu…
Australia is failing to improve Aboriginal lives, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Tuesday, as a new report showed the governm…
Anda harus jeli memilih makanan yang sehat agar bemanfaat bagi tubuh dan tak membuat berat badan mel…
Perlu perjuangan besar dari sang ibu agar Andy bisa tetap membaca di tengah kondisi keluarga yang mi…
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite at Freedom Palace in Central …
Chelsea Manning, the transgender army private jailed for one of the largest leaks of classified documents in US history, is set to…
The latest deaths made the recent wave of clashes almost as deadly as the last such disturbances in 2014, when 43 people were kill…
The West Java provinicial administration has established sister province relationships with four China's provinces.
ASEAN customs directors general gathered at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center in Nusa Dua, Bali on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday he was open to exploring the South China Sea's natural resources with rival …
The UN Security Council has strongly condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile test and vowed strong measures.
Tehran mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf withdrew from Iran's presidential race Monday, paving the way for a head-to-head battle …
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on the sidelines of the One Belt One…
Russian student Sergei Chaikovsky was expecting an ordinary history lesson when he entered the classroom at his high school in Sib…