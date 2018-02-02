Indonesia, Cambodia to Celebrate 60 Years of Ties Next Year

Jakarta: Indonesia and Cambodia will prepare a number of activities to commerate their 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2019.



Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhon held a bilateral meeting in Jakarta this morning. They discussed a number of cooperation opportunities between the two neighboring countries.

"This bilateral meeting is our preparation ahead of the anniversary," Retno said.Indonesia and Cambodia will hold the Joint Committe for Bilateral Cooperation l(JCBC) forum later this year. They will strengthen bilateral relations between the two ASEAN member states."We will use the the orum to review our bilateral cooperation," she added.Trade value between Indonesia and Cambodia reached $292.75 million in January-October 2017. It increased by 23 percent compared to the same period last year.(WAH)