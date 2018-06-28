Foreign Divers, Soldiers Join Rescue for Thai Children Trapped in Cave

Bangkok: A team of US military personnel and British divers joined rescue efforts at a flooded cave in northern Thailand where 12 children and their football coach have been trapped for five days as heavy overnight rains hampered the search.
Flood waters seeped into a second chamber of the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province forcing some of the rescue divers to turn back, according to officials.
