New Australian PM to Travel to Indonesia Tomorrow

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    30 Agustus 2018 17:58 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En World (En)
New Australian Prime Minister Scott Morisson (Photo:AFP)

Jakarta: The newly-inaugurated Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is scheduled to travel to Indonesia on Friday.

"It is his first foreign trip as prime minister," Indonesia Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters on Thursday.

The Australian leader will hold a bilateral meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Joko "Jokowi" Widodo. He will discuss a number of bilateral issues between the two neighboring countries.

"We will talk about the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA). We will also talk about trade, investment, education, tourism, security, counterterrorism, cyber security and many more," the Indonesian top diplomat said.

"This visit is important for Indonesia. It shows Australia's commitment to Indonesia," she added.

The two leaders reportedly will finalize the IA-CEPA negotiation process during the bilateral meeting. The two governments have conducted a series of negotiations since 2010.


(WAH)

