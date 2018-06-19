North Korea's Kim Visits China Following Trump Summit

Beijing: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un began a two-day visit to Beijing Tuesday in what analysts believe is a trip to brief his sole major ally on his unprecedented summit with US President Donald Trump and seek consensus on negotiations with Washington.
The outing comes as China has sought to strengthen its role as a mediator between the US and North Korea, where Beijing claims compelling security and economic interests.
