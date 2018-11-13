Jokowi Arrives in Singapore for ASEAN Summit

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo arrived in Singapore on Tuesday to attend the 33rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in the city-state.



"Bapak Presiden will join the opening ceremony, ASEAN Business Advisory Council, the gala dinner and the plennary," Cabinet Secretary's official website quoted Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi as saying.

The 33rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings is taking place in Singapore from November 13-15. The forum is attended by ASEAN members countries and their dialogue partners.President Jokowi will promote the concept of Indo Pacific during the ASEAN summit. He will also hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit.The 26th APEC Summit will take place in Papua New Guinea from November 17-18. The forum will be attended by APEC member countries and several observers.President Jokowi will raise issues of digital economy during the APEC Summit. He will also meet with 12 Pacific leaders on the sidelines of the APEC summit.(WAH)