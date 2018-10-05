US Deploys Three C-130 Planes to Palu

Jakarta: The United States government has deployed three C-130 Hercules planes to assist relief efforts in quake-affected Central Sulawesi province.



"The three planes will arrive in Balikpapan in next few hours. The planes will travel to Palu as soon as tomorrow," US Ambassador to Indonesia Joseph Donovan told reporters on Friday.

"If the Indonesian government needs it, we can provide air transportation," the US diplomat added.On September 28, magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.According to authorities, the disaster has killed more than 1,400 people and injured hundreds. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to Palu, Sigi and Donggala."Our team will work together to calculate the damage. They will coordinate with related agencies to identify the most urgent needs," he added.(WAH)