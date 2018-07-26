Indonesian FM Inaugurates Seoul Data Center

Jakarta: Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Thursday inaugurated a data center built by the Indonesian Embassy in South Korea.



"We hope that the Seoul Data center could improve the quality of our services," said Indonesian Ambassador to South Korea Umar Hadi in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

"Protection of Indonesian citizens is one of the priorities of our foreign policies," he added.The Indonesian top diplomat departed to Seoul, South Korea last night. She then held a bilateral meeting with her South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-hwa today.The two ministers addressed the special strategic partnership between the two countries. They also discussed the latest political and economic developments in the region."I just had a very good meeting with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, H.E. Mrs Kang Kyung-Wa in Seoul (26/7). We discussed bilateral issues and also current developments on the peace process in the Korean Peninsula," said the Indonesian top diplomat on her official twitter account on Thursday, July 26, 2018.(WAH)