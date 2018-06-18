Python Selfie Puts Indian Forest Ranger in Tight Spot

Kolkata: An India forestry ranger found himself in a bind after a python briefly strangled him while he posed for pictures with the giant snake.
Wildlife officer Sanjay Dutta was called in Sunday by frantic villagers in West Bengal after they saw the 40-kilogramme (88-pound) python swallowing a goat alive.
A 17-year-old Indian girl was fighting for her life Monday after being raped, doused in kerosene and set alight, the second such c…
Two of Bollywood's greatest stars, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, will share a screen together for the first time in almos…
Pakistan's long-awaited new airport in the capital Islamabad opened its doors Thursday, after years of delays and embarrassing…
At least 25 people were killed, including Agence France-Presse chief photographer Shah Marai and five other journalists, when two …
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
Democratic lawmakers vowed Sunday to end the "evil" separation of migrant children from their parents at the US border, …
Dozens of peace protesters arrived in Kabul on Monday after walking hundreds of kilometres across war-battered Afghanistan, as the…
A powerful quake rocked Japan's second city of Osaka on Monday, killing three people including a nine-year-old girl and injuri…
Hardliners of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc are poised Monday to give the German leader an ultimatum to tighten…
The World Cup kicks off in Russia Thursday as the host nation take on Saudi Arabia in front of 80,000 people in Moscow after…
The World Cup kicks off in Russia on Thursday as years of preparations dogged by diplomatic scandals give way to a month-long feas…
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said he had been freed on Thursday, the same day the World Cup was due to begin in the co…
Most South Korean newspapers reacted with cautious optimism Wednesday to the historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un…
Turkey's Kurds are set to play a critical role in determining the outcome of election this month, with their votes coveted not…