Arab States will Block Israel Security Council Bid

Riyadh: A campaign by Arab states to block Israel’s bid for a Security Council seat has gained support weeks ahead of a scheduled UN vote, the Palestinian Authority foreign minister said Thursday.
"We are doing everything possible to convince as many countries as possible to block the vote on Israel’s bid for a seat at the Security Council," Riyad al-Maliki told reporters in Riyadh ahead of the Arab Summit this weekend.
"We need to secure the one-third vote necessary for a veto, and we believe we can, as Arab and Islamic states," the minister added.
Maliki said the Palestinian effort to block the vote had also received significant support from European allies.
Israel, Germany and Belgium are in the running for two coveted spots at the Security Council, the UN’s most powerful branch.
The 193 members of the UN General Assembly are scheduled to vote on the seats on June 8. To win election to the council, candidate-countries must win a two-thirds majority.
"A country that violates international laws and conventions, that violates UN resolutions and principles, cannot sit down to dictate the fate of security and peace around the world," Maliki said of Israel.
"This is a clear violation of these principles and we must work to stop their plans. We need to make sure there are no surprises," he added.
Last month, Germany rejected claims that it violated a supposed decades-old agreement to let Israel run unopposed for the Security Council seat.
Pro-Israel activists in the United States accused Berlin of not honoring an agreement struck almost 20 years ago when the Jewish state joined the Western European and Others (WEOG) regional group at the UN.
The deal purportedly included a promise to let Israel run uncontested for one of the non-permanent seats reserved for the regional group, but Germany denies that such a pledge was made.
"It’s always been the case in the past that there are different candidacies," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told journalists in New York where he was lobbying for Berlin’s candidacy.
"We do not run against anyone. We are running for a seat at the Security Council," Maas said.
In all, five seats are up for grabs but three of those are reserved for Africa, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region, which traditionally have rallied around one candidate from their group.
The five new members will serve a two-year term starting in 2019. (AFP)
(FJR)
Qawami mendesak negara-negara Arab agar tidak menerima kedatangan Pence sebagai balasan atas pengakuan AS itu.
Israel is in touch with 'at least ten countries' over the possible transfer of their embassies to Jerusalem after the Unit…
The U.N. General Assembly on Thursday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution rejecting the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as th…
The United States on Monday vetoed a resolution supported by the 14 other U.N. Security Council members that would have required P…
FM Retno also stated that Palestine issue is the interest of all countries in the world.
Leaders and top officials of the world islamic nations gathered in Turkey to try and forge a united stance against US President Do…
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi visit Brussels to gather EU's support for Palestine
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned that there could be no peace or stability in the Middle East until Jerusalem is recogni…
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday urged the world to recognise occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of P…
Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, held a bilateral meeting with her Palestinian counterpart, Riyad Al-Maliki,…
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
The Gulf crisis, which has seen Qatar isolated by Saudi Arabia and its allies, is not on the table at the upcoming meeting of Arab…
President Donald Trump said Thursday the US could re-enter the Trans-Pacific Partnership if it could get a 'better' deal. …
The world's chemical arms watchdog on Thursday confirmed Britain's findings on the identity of a nerve agent used on a for…
The Russian defence ministry said the Syrian regime flag was flying Thursday in the town of Douma, signalling that government forc…
The Kremlin said that a crisis communications link with the United States meant to avoid an accidental clash over Syria was being …
One person died and a dozen tourists were injured in a hot air balloon crash on South Korea's popular resort island of Jeju.
A fighter from the Palestinian group Hamas was killed Thursday by an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip.
An Algerian plane with around 100 army personnel on board crashed on Wednesday shortly after taking off from an airbase outside th…
Seven members of Myanmar's military have been sentenced to prison terms with hard labor for the killing of 10 Rohingya men las…
At least 21 people died Tuesday in an attempted breakout from a prison in northern Brazil.