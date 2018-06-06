Malaysia Draws China Link to Huge Financial Scandal

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia's ousted leader has denied wrongdoing over a $2.4 billion China-backed pipeline deal after the new government said the project was "highly suspicious" and linked it to a massive financial scandal.
A company owned by Malaysia's finance ministry signed the 9.4-billion ringgit deal in 2016 for a Chinese state-owned company to build a gas pipeline and an oil pipeline.
