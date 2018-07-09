Indian Court Upholds Death Sentences over 2012 Gang-Rape

New Delhi: India's Supreme Court on Monday upheld death sentences handed down to three men over the gang-rape and murder of a woman in New Delhi in 2012, saying there were no grounds for a review.
"The review petition of all the three convicts has been rejected," A. P. Singh, a lawyer for the defendants, told reporters.
