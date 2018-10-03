Govt Assessing Foreign Aid Offers from 17 Countries

Jakarta: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) currently is assessing foreign aid offers from 17 countries following Friday's devastating earthquake and subsequent tsunami on the island of Sulawesi.
"The result of the assessment will be submitted by the Foreign Ministry to each country in written form," he added.
The confirmed death toll from an earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi has risen to 844, the National Disaster Mitigati…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has authorized related agencies to accept foreign aid following Friday's earthquake a…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed the Central Sulawesi provincial administration to help the victims of toda…
A 1.5 meter-high tsunami hit the city of Palu after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Central Sulawesi province.
Trump shares his condolences for the earthquake and tsunami that struck Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on September 28, 2018.
