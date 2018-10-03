Govt Assessing Foreign Aid Offers from 17 Countries

Jakarta: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) currently is assessing foreign aid offers from 17 countries following Friday's devastating earthquake and subsequent tsunami on the island of Sulawesi.



"The result of the assessment will be submitted by the Foreign Ministry to each country in written form," he added.

"At least four countries have offered to deploy their C-130 Hercules planes," BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told reporters on Wednesday.On Friday, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.According to authorities, the disaster has killed at least 1,407 people and injured hundreds. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to the affected regions.Earlier today, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo directly monitored the rescue and recovery efforts in the city of Palu. He inspected a number of affected areas including Petobo Village, Wirabuana Hospital and Hotel Roa-Roa.(WAH)