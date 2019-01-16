RI to Promote Counterterrorism Cooperation in Security Council

Jakarta: Foreign Affairs Ministry multilateral cooperation director general Febryan Ruddyard has said that the Indonesian will lead a number of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meetings this year.
"The first meeting will be held in March 2019. We will raise the issues of peacekeeping," the Indonesian diplomat told reporters on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.
