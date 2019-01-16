RI to Promote Counterterrorism Cooperation in Security Council

Jakarta: Foreign Affairs Ministry multilateral cooperation director general Febryan Ruddyard has said that the Indonesian will lead a number of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meetings this year.



"The first meeting will be held in March 2019. We will raise the issues of peacekeeping," the Indonesian diplomat told reporters on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

"The second meeting will be held around August-September 2019. We will raise the issues of counterterrorism," he added.Indonesia won 144 votes out of 193 member states during the 2018 United Nations Securty Council election. It previously joined the body in 1973-1974, 1995-1996, and 2007-2008.As a member of UNSC, Indonesia is committed to maintain international peace and security. Among the 15 members of the UN Security Council for the period 2019-2020, Indonesia is one of the largest contributors to the UN Security Mission."There are currently around 3,545 Indonesian peacekeeping personnel in several conflict areas," Febryan stated.(WAH)