BDF Aims to Promote Democracy through Dialogue: FM Retno

Jakarta: The 11th Bali Democracy Forum (BDF) was officially opened in Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC), Nusa Dua, Bali on Thursday, December 6, 2018.



"BDF is not held to showcase Indonesia as the Champion of Democracy. It is held to exchange experience and ideas between countries," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters on Thursday.

“The sustainable democracy must be maintained through learning from each other and building strong collaboration between fellow democratic countries," the Indonesian top diplomat said.During the first ten years, BDF has supported the improvement of democratic values, pluralism and modernization both in the Asia Pacific region and at the global level. In the future, BDF will continue to consistently promote the values of democracy.The forum will be held until tomorrow and attended by approximately 420 delegations from 92 countries and 7 international organizations. The theme is Democracy for Prosperity.“The Government of Indonesia shall continue to attempt to show that democracy is a tool to eliminate inequality and to reduce gap. Democracy also provides opportunities for the economic and politic progress in balanced manner," explained Foreign Minister Retno.(WAH)