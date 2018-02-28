En
Burger

Most Popular

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

VP Kalla Received by President Ghani in Kabul

   •    28 Februari 2018 12:52 WIB
indonesia-afghanistan
En World (En)
VP Kalla Received by President Ghani in Kabul
Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla speaks during an interview with AFP at his office in Jakarta on April 25, 2017. (Photo: AFP/ADEK BERRY)

Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla was received by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the Delkussa Palace in Kabul at 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday local time.

Ghani also hosted a dinner at the same palace for Kalla on the first day of his visit to the country, vice presidential spokesman Husain Abdullah said.

Baca juga
Afghn President received Kalla after the Indonesian vice president had a meeting with High Peace Council Chairman Mohammad Karim Khalili earlier at 3 pm local time at the Haram Palace.

Kalla's visit to Afghanistan is a follow-up to Indonesia's support to the peace process in the country following his meeting with the Afghan High Peace Council delegation at his office recently in the company of Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Afghan Ambassador to Indonesia Roya Rahmani.

Minister Marsudi noted that the meeting was a follow-up to a discussion on the peace process and its realization in Afghanistan, which Indonesia fully supports.

"Indonesia has been entrusted to contribute to the peace process in Afghanistan. They just now said they had praised Indonesia's commitment, seriousness, and additional efforts so far, and after we conducted 'sounding,' it was found that Indonesia has also been accepted by all parties," she explained.

President Joko Widodo undertook a visit to Afghanistan on Jan 29 to demonstrate Indonesia's commitment to peace efforts in Afghanistan. 

The visit was undertaken only after Indonesian first president Soekarno first paid a visit to that country in 1961. (Antara)


(WIL)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 1.7875 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv