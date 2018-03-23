Jokowi Meets ASEAN Officials, Discusses New Headquarter Building

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident the new ASEAN Secretariat building can be operational in early 2019.



Jokowi received a number of ASEAN Secretariat officials at the Freedom Palace this morning. He congratulated the new ASEAN secretary general Dato Paduka Lim Jock Hoi during the meeting.

"I want to convey my views and hopes toward the ASEAN Secretariat," the PDI Perjuangan politician said.Jokowi discussed various issues with the ASEAN Secretariat delegation. He reiterated Indonesia's commitment to the Southeast Asia's regional organization."The new building can be used for any ASEAN-related meetings," the former Jakarta governor said.(WAH)