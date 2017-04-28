Afghan Taliban Announce Start of "Spring Offensive"

Metrotvnews.com, Kabul: The Afghan Taliban announced Friday the start of their "spring offensive", saying they would target foreign forces in the country, heralding a fresh round of fighting in the drawn-out conflict.
Operation Mansouri, named after the group's former leader who was killed in a US drone strike in May 2016, will use strategies from "conventional attack to guerrilla operations", the statement said.
