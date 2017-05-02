Algeria Voter Apathy Could Mar Legislative Election

Metrotvnews.com, Algiers: Algerians go to the polls on Thursday to elect a new parliament amid concerns that a low turnout will mar a vote which officials say is necessary to maintain stability.
The election comes as the North African country grapples with a deep financial crisis because of a drop in oil revenues and amid criticism from people who say the government has failed to keep its promises.
