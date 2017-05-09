Activist, Lawyer, President: South Korea's Moon

Metrotvnews.com, Seoul: The projected winner of South Korea's presidential election is a former special forces soldier, pro-democracy activist and human rights lawyer.
An exit poll forecast a landslide victory for left-leaning Moon Jae-In of the Democratic Party, giving him 41.4 percent support, 18 percentage points ahead of his nearest challenger.
