EU Says Brexit Negotiations Will Start After British Election

Metrotvnews.com, Brussels: The "real political" negotiations on Britain's exit from the European Union will start after the snap British election in June, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Wednesday.
Schinas said the negotiations had been due to begin in June even before his boss Jean-Claude Juncker had spoken Tuesday to British Prime Minister Theresa May in the wake of her shock call for an early election.
