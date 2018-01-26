En
Burger

Most Popular

Trump to Turn Salesman-in-Chief as Davos Closes

Trump to Turn Salesman-in-Chief as Davos Closes

ASEAN & India Can be Growth Engines in Region: Jokowi

ASEAN & India Can be Growth Engines in Region: Jokowi

JCI Up 0.42% in First Session

JCI Up 0.42% in First Session

Huge Hospital Blaze Kills 41 in South Korea: Government

Huge Hospital Blaze Kills 41 in South Korea: Government

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

ASEAN & India Can be Growth Engines in Region: Jokowi

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    26 Januari 2018 11:54 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En World (En)
ASEAN & India Can be Growth Engines in Region: Jokowi
President Joko Widodo (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo strongly believes ASEAN and India can be the main growth engines in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to him, ASEAN and India have a number of competitive advantages. For example, both of them have a combined productive population of 1.5 billion people.

Baca juga
"Our growths are significantly higher than the global average," said Jokowi at the ASEAN-India Summit in New Delhi, India on Thursday, January 25, 2017.

According to the official data, India's economy is estimated to grow seven percent this year. Meanwhile, ASEAN's economy is estimated to grow five percent in the same year.

"Indonesia calls for intensified efforts to complete Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations," Jokowi stated.

The proposed free trade agreement is iniated by ASEAN member states, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand. The bloc accounted for 31.6 percent of the world's gross domestic product (GDP).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - world-en/ rendering in 0.0793 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv