ASEAN & India Can be Growth Engines in Region: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo strongly believes ASEAN and India can be the main growth engines in the Indo-Pacific region.



According to him, ASEAN and India have a number of competitive advantages. For example, both of them have a combined productive population of 1.5 billion people.

"Our growths are significantly higher than the global average," said Jokowi at the ASEAN-India Summit in New Delhi, India on Thursday, January 25, 2017.According to the official data, India's economy is estimated to grow seven percent this year. Meanwhile, ASEAN's economy is estimated to grow five percent in the same year."Indonesia calls for intensified efforts to complete Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations," Jokowi stated.The proposed free trade agreement is iniated by ASEAN member states, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand. The bloc accounted for 31.6 percent of the world's gross domestic product (GDP).(WAH)