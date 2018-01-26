ASEAN & India Can be Growth Engines in Region: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo strongly believes ASEAN and India can be the main growth engines in the Indo-Pacific region.
According to him, ASEAN and India have a number of competitive advantages. For example, both of them have a combined productive population of 1.5 billion people.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will lead a limited cabinet meeting on the Citarum River normalization project in Bandung…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo joined the 12th Jam'iyyah Ahlith Thoriqoh Mu'tabaroh An Nahdliyah (Jatman) Congre…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged all regional election participants to avoid any unethical campaign strategies.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo flew to East Nusa Tenggara province on Monday morning.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received around 90 local kings and Sultans at Bogor Palace in Bogor city, West…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is due to attend the Indonesia Stocks Exchange (IDX) closing bell ceremony on Friday, Dec…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is due to visit West Kalimantan province to attend the 2017 National Christmas Celebratio…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has delivered Christmas greetings to Christian communities via his social media accounts.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is due to hold a limited cabinet meeting at the Wisma Werdapura building in Sanur, Denpas…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo will travel to Nabire, Papua on Wednesday, December 20, 2017…
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
A huge fire tore through a South Korean hospital Friday killing at least 41 people, the government said, in the country's wors…
Spain said Thursday it plans to challenge in court Carles Puigdemont's attempt to make a comeback as Catalan leader as he is w…
The UN will make a fresh push from Thursday to jump-start Syrian peace talks, as violence continues to rage in a seven-year-old wa…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo discussed a wide range of bilateral issues during a state visit to Sri Lanka on January 2…
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he "would love to" be questioned under oath by Russia collusion prosecutor Robert …
The Foreign Ministry has requested the Malaysian government to provide consular access to an Indonesian man accussed of joining IS…
Thai police rejected criticism of efforts to root out human trafficking in the kingdom's multi-billion dollar seafood industry…
Thousands more have fled an erupting volcano in the Philippines, relief workers said Wednesday, as foreign tourists arrived to wat…
The government has sent another batch of humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugess in Bangladesh.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has kicked off a seven-day trip to the South Asia region.