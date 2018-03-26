Afghan Mum Cradling Baby during University Exam Goes Viral

Kabul: Afghan farmer Jahantab Ahmadi sits on the ground, her baby resting in her lap, as she focuses on the university entrance exam she hopes will help her fulfil her dreams.
The powerful photo, taken by a professor at Nasir Khusraw private university in central Afghanistan, has gone viral after striking a chord in a country where most women are illiterate and treated as second-class citizens.
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
Tak sedikit orang tua yang kebablasan memberi keleluasaan anak berinteraksi dengan gadget.
Daniels said she was spanking Trump with a magazine in July 2016.
Saudi forces intercepted seven Yemeni rebel missiles on Sunday, including over the capital Riyadh.
At least 37 people were killed when a fire ripped through a busy shopping centre in an industrial city in western Siberia.
Nearly 170,000 people have fled after a Turkish-led assault on the Kurdish-majority Syrian city of Afrin, the UN said Friday, poin…
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is confident the new ASEAN Secretariat building can be operational in early 20…
Florida high school student Aalayah Eastmond will join a massive crowd of Americans, expected to number in the hundreds of thousan…
European Union leaders united behind British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday in blaming Russia for a nerve agent attack in …
Syrian rebels began leaving Eastern Ghouta on Thursday, state media said, under the first such evacuation deal from the battered o…
Thousands of French train drivers, teachers and air traffic controllers were set to go on strike on Thursday in a major day of pro…
British Prime Minister Theresa May will on Thursday seek to unite EU leaders in condemnation of Moscow over the poisoning of a for…