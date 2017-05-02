EU, ASEAN to Improve Interregional Cooperation

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The European Union (EU) and the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) have vowed to improve the EU-ASEAN interregional cooperation to celebrate the 40th anniversary of EU-ASEAN partnership.
"We will continue interregional cooperation" EU Ambassador to ASEAN Fransisco Fontan said in Jakarta on Tuesday.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani held a bilateral meeting at Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta o…
United States Deputy Ambassador to Indonesia Brian Mcfeeters attended the Food & Hotel Indonesia 2017 at the Jakarta Internati…
The government has commited to deliver assistance to support Afghanistan's development.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is set to visit Indonesia to enhance bilateral relationship.
Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla received outgoing Japanese Ambassador Yasuaki Tanizaki in Jakarta on Monday.
Swedish media has reported that Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf will visit Indonesia on March 22-24, 2017.
Indonesian House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto received Thai National Legislative Assembly chief Pornpetch Wichit…
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto received United States Ambassador Joseph Donova…
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena held a bilateral meeting at Freedom Palace in Jakar…
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Myanmarese National Security Advisor U Thaung Thun on the sidelines of the meeting o…
Mengemil memang nikmat, namun jika tak memperhatikan jumlah kalori yang masuk, berat badan Anda bisa…
Bermain di luar rumah sangat dianjurkan untuk dilakukan anak. Mengapa?
Algerians go to the polls on Thursday to elect a new parliament amid concerns that a low turnout will mar a vote which officials s…
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will Tuesday meet President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi in her first visit to …
Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit warned Monday that Iran and Israel were the main beneficiaries of turmoil across the Arab world…
South Korea and the United States wrapped up their annual large-scale military drills on Sunday, but continued a separate joint na…
European Union leaders unanimously adopted their Brexit strategy at a special summit in Brussels on Saturday, in a show of unity a…
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump have been in "constant touch", Beijing said Friday, ref…
Pope Francis flies to Egypt Friday for a visit aimed at fostering reconciliation with the Muslim world against the backdrop of rec…
ASEAN foreign ministers have expressed grave concern over the escalation of tension in the Korean Peninsula.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to the Philippines on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte hosts Southeast Asian leaders this week, and there is much interest in how the popular politi…