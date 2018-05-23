Israel Hits More Hamas Targets after Cross-Border Raid

Jerusalem: Israeli warplanes blasted Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Wednesday in a fresh round of retaliation after a Palestinian cross-border raid the day before, the army said.
"Israel Air Force aircraft struck an underground terror infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terror organisation in the northern Gaza Strip, and two additional military targets belonging to the Hamas terror organisation's naval force," a military statement said in English.
