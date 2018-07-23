Israel's Jewish Nation-State Law Undermines Two-State Solution: RI

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has underlined the recently adopted Law on Israel as the Nation-State of Jewish People will hamper progress toward a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.



"It ignores the rights of the Palestinians. It also threatens the two-state solution," said Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi in Jakarta on Monday.

The law was officially adopted by the Israeli parliament earlier this month. It was first proposed by Israeli lawmakers in 2011.The law specifies the nature of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish People. It stipulates the right to exercise national self-determination is unique to the Jewish people.According to critics, the law would cause severe harm to Israel's political system. In addition, it would also damage the rights of its minorities.(WAH)