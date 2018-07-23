Israel's Jewish Nation-State Law Undermines Two-State Solution: RI

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has underlined the recently adopted Law on Israel as the Nation-State of Jewish People will hamper progress toward a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.
"It ignores the rights of the Palestinians. It also threatens the two-state solution," said Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi in Jakarta on Monday.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi received three foreign ambassadors at her office in Central Jakarta on Thursday morning.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received letters of credentials from 11 extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassdors at t…
The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign affairs has stated 188 Indonesian citizens are facing the death penalty abroad.
Indonesian Foreign Minster Retno Marsudi landed in Moscow, Russia on Monday, March 12, 2018.
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and her Malaysian counterpart Saefuddin Abdullah have agreed to accelerate border negotiations betw…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has urged Indonesia and Pacific countries to improve their maritime cooperation.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah at Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java …
Three Indonesian suspected terrorists who were recently arrested by Malaysian police will be deported soon, National Police deputy…
Indonesia and Brunei is committed to finalize a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the placement and protection of Indonesian mi…
The mission to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a Thai cave is to get the Hollywood treatment in a movie announced by fa…
WhatsApp took out full-page advertisements in Indian newspapers Tuesday offering "easy tips" to identify fact from ficti…
British Prime Minister Theresa May chairs a meeting of her new-look cabinet on Tuesday as she clings to power following the resign…
LeBron James signed his new four-year NBA contract worth $154 million with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, with Lakers president…