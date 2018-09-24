En
PM Abe to Join 45th Anniversary of Japan-ASEAN Ties in Singapore

Marcheilla Ariesta    •    24 September 2018 17:54 WIB
southeast asia (en)
En World (En)
PM Abe to Join 45th Anniversary of Japan-ASEAN Ties in Singapore
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Photo:AFP)

Jakarta: Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Kazuo Sunaga on Monday said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will attend the 45th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan ties.

"Prime Minister Abe will attend the event in Singapore. He will meet with all ASEAN leaders there," the Japanese diplomat said.

According to ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General for Community and Corporate Affairs AKP Moctan, Japan is one of the oldest partner of ASEAN. In the past decades, Japan has supported many development programs in the region.

"There are a wide range of cooperation. One of them is a disaster mitigation cooperation," the Indonesian-born official said.

"Japan has conducted many activities with the ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance (AHA) Centre. It has provided useful capacity building programs for the agency," he added.


(WAH)

