Saudi FM Arrives in Jakarta

Fajar Nugraha    •    22 Oktober 2018 15:50 WIB
Saudi FM Arrives in Jakarta
Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Adel Al-Jubeir (Photo:Saudi Embassy in Jakarta)

Jakarta: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Affairs Minister Adel Al-Jubeir kicked off his two-day visit in Indonesia on Monday, October 22, 2018.

"Miniter Al-Jubeir's arrival was welcomed by Indonesian Foreign Ministry's Middle East affairs director Sunarko, the ministry's protocol director Akio Alfiano Tamala as well as Indonesian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Agus Maftug Abegebriel," said the Saudi Embassy in Jakarta in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

Indonesia and Saudi Arabia will hold their first ever joint commission meeting (SKB) in the capital city of Jakarta. The two governments will discuss various bilateral issues in the forum.

"Indonesia and Saudi Arabia will focus on issues related to the protection of Indonesian citizens and migrant workers. The two foreign ministries may discuss about Indonesian citizes who are still facing death penalty in Saudi Arabia," the spokesperson told a press briefing on Thursday.

"We need to hold this SKB meeting. We want to evaluate our bilateral cooperation," he added.

It is Al-Jubeir's second visit to the archipelago. Saudi Arabia is Indonesia's largest trade partner in the Middle East region.


(WAH)

