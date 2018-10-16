FM Retno Urges Australia to Support Israeli-Palestinian Peace Process

Jakarta: Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi has urged the Australian government to respect the peace process between Palestine and Israel.
Earlier today, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hinted that the Australian Embassy in Israel may be moved to the city of Jerusalem. The evangelical Christian denied that the proposal is influenced by his faith and religion.
The newly-inaugurated Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is scheduled to travel to Indonesia on Friday.
