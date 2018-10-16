FM Retno Urges Australia to Support Israeli-Palestinian Peace Process

Jakarta: Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi has urged the Australian government to respect the peace process between Palestine and Israel.



Earlier today, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hinted that the Australian Embassy in Israel may be moved to the city of Jerusalem. The evangelical Christian denied that the proposal is influenced by his faith and religion.

"We are concerned about the announcement. We question the intention behind such statement," Retno told reporters on Tuesday.This morning, the Indonesian top diplomat held a bilateral meeting with her Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki. She witnessed the signings of several cooperation agreements between Indonesian and Palestinian agencies."Indonesia urges Australia and other countries to support the peace process between Israel and Palestine. Indonesia warns any actions that can threaten the peace process itself," Retno said during a joint press statement at the Pancasila building.This week, the Foreign Ministry is hosting the Indonesian Solidarity Week for Palestine in Jakarta and other cities. The event includes various activities involving the government, UNRWA, civil society groups, interfaith leaders and philanthropic professionals.(WAH)