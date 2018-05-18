Watchdogs step up response in DR Congo as Ebola toll mounts

Kinshasha: World agencies and neighbouring countries on Friday hiked their response to an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as the toll from the notorious disease mounted.
A World Health Organization (WHO) emergency panel met to determine whether the outbreak was "a public health event of international concern" -- a move that would step up global action.
Ever tried to put a GPS real-time tracking collar on a five-tonne animal?
Senior members of South Africa's ANC party will hold an emergency meeting Monday to discuss whether President Jacob Zuma shoul…
French President Emmanuel Macron joined megastar Rihanna in Senegal on Friday at a conference aimed at pressuring donors to financ…
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga held a mock inauguration Tuesday in front of thousands of supporters, as the government spar…
A diamond thought to be the fifth largest of gem quality ever found has been discovered in Lesotho, miner Gem Diamonds said Monday…
Liberians on Friday feted former football star George Weah's presidential victory in the country's first democratic transf…
Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe, who was ousted from power last month, visited a Singapore hospital Friday during a …
Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in as Zimbabwe's president on Friday, marking the final chapter of a political drama that toppled…
Zimbabweans waited Wednesday to discover when their new leader would be appointed after president Robert Mugabe's resignation …
Zimbabwe's ruling party is to launch impeachment proceedings Tuesday against President Robert Mugabe, in the latest bid to ous…
Bagi Anda yang mengidap penyakit maag, jangan ragu untuk tetap berpuasa.
Agar perjalanan liburan di pantai lancar dan menyenangkan, sebelum berangkat pastikan Anda mencatat …
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has taken the rare decision to open the Rafah border crossing with Gaza for the entire hol…
Seng Moon grabbed her day-old baby and fled into the thick jungle, joining thousands of villagers escaping fighting between ethnic…
Washington wants to build a global "coalition" against the Tehran regime and its "destabilizing activities," t…
Dozens of designer handbags stuffed with cash and jewellery were seized during Malaysian police raids on luxury properties linked …
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted from its summit early Thursday, shooting a huge plume of ash miles into the sky and prompting…
A Japanese monk is suing his temple, claiming he was forced to work non-stop catering to visiting tourists and that the heavy work…
Ten children found living in squalid conditions in a California home were waterboarded, shot at with crossbows and had scalding wa…
A senior member of Gaza's Hamas rulers has said that all but a dozen of the 62 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire during Gaza…
A key US Senate panel on Wednesday greenlighted the nomination of veteran covert operative Gina Haspel to become director of the C…
Guatemala inaugurated its Israel embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday, becoming the first country to follow in the footsteps of the U…